Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday emphasised the need to strengthen research, enhance exports, and upgrade infrastructure to sustain Telangana's status as the "Seed Bowl of India."

Addressing the Hyderabad Seed Conclave 2025, organised by the Seedmen Association at Hotel Daspalla, Jubilee Hills, the Minister termed seed companies as "nation-builders" and assured them of the State government's full support. The event was also addressed by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, MLA K Satyanarayana, and other leaders.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Police-Dispatch Team Member Injured in Brutal Attack in Vidisha; Accused on the Run.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said quality seed was the single most important input in agriculture, forming the base of food security and farmer prosperity. "Seeds determine yield, enhance the efficiency of fertilisers and irrigation, and stand at the centre of the agricultural cycle. High-yielding varieties are essential to sustain farmers' incomes," he remarked.

The Minister lauded Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, calling him unique among Indian politicians for being a practising farmer. "He understands farmers' hardships, is sympathetic to them and to seed companies, and under his leadership, Telangana has achieved record production in both kharif and rabi seasons since December 2023," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Also Read | Adani Green Talks 2025: Gautam Adani Urges Young Entrepreneurs To Shape India's 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Drive Tech, Social Innovation and Equality.

He added that Telangana had emerged as the number one paddy-producing state in the country under Nageswara Rao's stewardship.

He called on seed companies to intensify research and development, particularly to develop new paddy varieties with higher yields and improved rice recovery. "Innovation across all crops is the path to improving farmer incomes," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy underlined the growing global presence of Telangana's seed industry. He said rice and seed varieties from the state were already reaching the Philippines and efforts were on to export them to Indonesia, South Africa, Burkina Faso and other African nations.

"Seed export has great potential. Just as our software industry carried Telangana's name across the world, our seed industry can also cross boundaries and bring back a reputation for the state," he said, evoking applause once again.

The Minister assured that the Congress government in Telangana would resolve all the problems being faced by the seed manufacturing companies.

Reviewing the industry's journey, Uttam Kumar Reddy recalled that agricultural universities were once the only source of improved varieties. With demand rising, private seed companies were established and began investing in research and hybrid development. To represent their interests and coordinate with the government, the Seedmen Association was registered in Hyderabad in 1995.

From a modest start, the Association today has 505 members, including seed companies, associate members, and honorary members. Its executive committee, elected for a two-year term, guides policy and meets regularly. Member firms together pay between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1 crore annually to agricultural universities for breeder seed supply. This enables production of commercial hybrids across cotton, maize, rice, sunflower, and vegetables.

The Association also serves as a nodal agency, facilitating breeder seed supply, ensuring regulatory compliance, conducting regular training programmes, and coordinating with agriculture and horticulture universities, the Seed Certification Agency, and the National Seed Association of India (NSAI). These efforts, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, have made Telangana a leader in seed production and supply.

The Hyderabad Seed Conclave 2025 was held as part of the Association's 30th anniversary celebrations, bringing together seed companies, research institutions, and farmer representatives. Association president G N V Ramakrishna and other leaders were present.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the government's commitment to the industry and appealed to companies to continue their role in strengthening the rural economy. "As a minister and as a citizen of Telangana, I see you as nation-builders. With your contribution, farmers will prosper and the state's name will shine brighter," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)