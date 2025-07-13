A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a group of kanwariyas assaulting a bus driver inside his vehicle, allegedly after the bus brushed against a kanwar while passing through a congested road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The video, shared by a user on X, shows the driver pleading with folded hands as he is repeatedly beaten by several young men. An elderly man who tried to intervene was also reportedly manhandled. Police have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Ghaziabad: Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Group of Kanwariyas in Modinagar Town, Thrashed by Pilgrims (Watch Video).

Kanwariyas Assault Bus Driver After Vehicle Brushes ‘Kanwar’ in Uttar Pradesh

A bus driver was attacked by Kanwariyas in Muradnagar Ghaziabad because the bus touched the kanwad in the high traffic area. Either the UP government should issue lock down orders for general public or stop public transport on the Kanwar route. Why to put lives in danger? pic.twitter.com/VLJMdatRyi — Kapil (@kapsology) July 13, 2025

