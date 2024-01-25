Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): One person was killed and seven others were injured as vehicles collided at the Purvanchal Expressway due to dense fog on Thursday.

SHO Gosaiganj said the information about the accident was received at around 7:30 am after which a rescue operation was immediately launched.

As many as eight vehicles, including a container, truck and bus collided with each other due to low visibility, injuring multiple people, officials said.

All the injured were admitted to the hospital immediately. One young man among the injured was declared dead by the hospital, officials added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

