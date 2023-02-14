Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Four police officers who exposed Abbas Ansari's meeting his wife 'illegally' inside Chitrakoot jail will be honoured with DG Commendation Card, an official statement from Uttar Pradesh police said on Tuesday.

"Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, Circle Officer (CO) Chitrakoot Harsh Pandey, Sub-Inspector (SI) Shyam Dev Singh and CO Intelligence Chitrakoot Anuj Mishra who lodged the FIR against Abbas Ansari and his wife will be honoured on Tuesday by DGP DS Chauhan," the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, the police said that Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's daughter-in-law and jailed MLA Abbas Ansari's wife was arrested for allegedly illegally meeting her husband at the Chitrakoot jail.

According to officials, Nisbat Ansari went to meet her husband, Abbas Ansari, in jail by improper means.

Directorate General Jail Anand Kumar handed over the investigation report to the Directorate Inspector General DIG of Prayagraj Jail.

The meeting of Abbas Ansari and his wife Nisbat Ansari came to the fore in the deputy jailer's office in Chitrakoot jail. Mobile and food items were also recovered from Abbas's wife after which the police arrested her.

"On the basis of an input, on February 10, the District Jail Chitrakoot was raided by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Chitrakoot at around 11 am on Friday," the police said in a statement on Saturday.

"In which two mobile phones and other illegal items were found in search of the purse of Abbas Ansari's wife Nisbat who came to meet Abbas Ansari's son Mukhtar Ansari in jail. Abbas Ansari is detained in District Jail Chitrakoot for almost two months," the police statement said further.

As soon as information is received, Deputy Inspector General Prisons, Prayagraj Range, Prayagraj District Jail Chitrakoot reached the spot for investigation.

In relation to the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against

Abbas Ansari's wife Nisbat Ansari, Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar, and other related jail personnel in Kotwali Nagar Karvi under the relevant sections under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. Mukhtar Ansari's son and Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari is accused in a fraud case of transfer of arms licence and an arrest warrant was issued by Lucknow Court following it.

Earlier on August 18, the Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Earlier, a local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019. (ANI)

