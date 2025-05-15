Visuals from the hospital where the injured are being treated (Photo/ANI)

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): A horrific accident took place on the Balrampur Bahraich National Highway in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning when a car carrying five people returning from a wedding ceremony collided with a truck near the Chakva village.

Five people traveling in the car died on the spot, while eight others who were seriously injured were admitted to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur.

Treatment of the injured is underway.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Adityaraj (12), Shiv Kumar (23), Phool Babu (36), and Vijay Gautam (40).

Instructions were given by senior officials, District Magistrate Pawan Agarawal and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, to provide medical treatment to the injured.

"The accident happened when the car collided with the truck. Five people who were travelling in the car died on the spot, and the others who were injured are undergoing treatment..." said one injured to ANI.

In another accident that occurred on May 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, two people were killed in a collision between a four-wheeler and another vehicle on the Yamuna expressway near milestone 98 in the Thana Mant area of Mathura.

Five people sustained injuries, as per officials.

The accident occurred when a four-wheeler travelling from Noida towards Agra collided with a vehicle and overturned. A total of seven people were travelling in the car. Two of them, a woman named Pooja from Gaur City and a man named Sumit from Darbhanga, Bihar, died while being taken to the hospital.

The other five people in the car were seriously injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and trying to identify the other vehicle involved in the collision. (ANI)

