Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Monsoon fury has led to a mishap in Barabanki district as atleast five passengers were killed when a huge fig tree suddenly fell on a roadways bus at Rajabazar near Harakh on the Barabanki-Haidergarh road on Friday in the wake of heavy rainfall. Two passengers are seriously injured. There were about 60 passengers in the bus, the District Magistrate said.

CMO Barabanki Awadhesh Kumar said, "Today in between 10 and 10.30 am in Harakh a roadways bus in which 60 passengers were travelling, on that a tree fell due to heavy rains. 5 people were killed in the accident. Two people have been injured including a woman. The woman has received an injury in head but she is out of danger. Among the five killed, only one has been identified till now."

According to the information, the bus of the Transport Corporation left for Haidergarh from Barabanki bus stop at around 10:30 am. Due to heavy rains, the fig tree on the roadside suddenly got uprooted and fell on the bus. The roof of the bus was completely damaged due to the weight of the tree, and many passengers were buried under it.

As soon as the accident was reported, the district administration, police and rescue teams reached the spot. District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi visited the spot and monitored the relief and rescue operations. The injured were immediately sent to the trauma centre of the district hospital, while arrangements were made to take the remaining passengers to their destination after first aid.

Awadhesh Kumar said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the district headquarters for postmortem. "The administration is identifying the bodies and informing the relatives. The treatment of the seriously injured passenger is going on in the district hospital. The relief and rescue team cleared the road by removing the damaged tree, traffic has become smooth again," said.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that the remaining 55 passengers are safe and have been sent to their destination. The families of the deceased will be given financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each by the Transport Corporation. (ANI)

