Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a joint credit camp for the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan. The camp aims to facilitate loans for young entrepreneurs as part of the State's effort to boost entrepreneurship.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying, "With the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi, the double engine government of BJP has taken up a big campaign to prepare 10 lakh new entrepreneurs in the country. We started the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana on January 24, 2025, and it has been about a month and a quarter since the scheme was implemented."

Also Read | Mahakumbh Boatman Pintu Mahara Shares 'Success Story' After Praise From Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Says 'Hard Work Paid Off'.

He also shared the scheme's progress, stating, "So far, we have received 2,50,793 applications... Out of this, we have sent one lakh applications to the banks. A loan of Rs 931 crores has been approved for 24,000 Indians, and Rs 400 crores have already been distributed to 10,500 Indians."

Meanwhile, as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's budget session concluded on Wednesday, Speaker Satish Mahana praised the issues raised in the House and for sending a "positive message of Maha Kumbh" to everyone.

Also Read | Bulandshahr: Woman Gatecrashes Girlfriend's Engagement Ceremony Claiming Live-In Relationship, Same-Sex 'Love Story' Twist Leads to Cancellation of Wedding.

"I can say with confidence that today there was a positive discussion in the assembly, very good issues were raised and the government responded. A positive message of Maha Kumbh went to everyone. The budget was also presented. I say with pride that all our members are educated and are eager to work for the public," the Assembly Speaker told ANI.

The last day of the Uttar Pradesh assembly session saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talking about the recently concluded MahaKumbh mela and criticising the Samajwadi Party.

The chief minister slammed the opposition for spreading "negative propaganda" about the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and said that despite their efforts to spread misinformation, they were unable to shake the faith of the people in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)