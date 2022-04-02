Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan on Saturday.

While extending the greetings, he said that in the holy days of Ramzan, noble deeds like fasting, service to humanity, and devotion to God encourage the values of patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity.

In view of the infection, he also appealed to the people to stay safe during the celebrations.

"Keeping the heritage and tradition intact in view of corona infection, people should take all precautions and do religious work during Ramzan " tweeted the UP CM's office.

He further said that the state of Uttar Pradesh has become an example of harmony, brotherhood and cultural unity. (ANI)

