Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Mission Shakti 5.0 on the first day of Navratri, continuing efforts to empower women and daughters across the state, and under the campaign, the Uttar Pradesh Police, led by ADG Padmaja Chauhan, carried out inspections at over 1,08,292 temples and public spaces, checked 9,77,269 individuals, registered more than 2,500 FIRs, and strengthened public trust, said an official statement.

According to the ADG Padmaja Chauhan, nodal officer of Mission Shakti, and following the directives of CM Yogi, Anti-Romeo Squads intensified surveillance across public spaces, including temples, markets, malls, and parks. During the campaign, inspections were conducted at 1,08,292 temples and public locations, while 9,77,269 individuals were checked, resulting in the registration of over 2,500 FIRs.

The extensive campaign has reinforced Uttar Pradesh's commitment to ensuring safety, respect, and empowerment for women in every sphere of life.

To strengthen law and order and instil respect towards women, 2,542 FIRs were registered and 3,972 individuals arrested for antisocial behaviour during the campaign. In addition, 3,13,924 people were issued warnings and counselled on maintaining discipline in public spaces, while 53,237 preventive actions were carried out across Uttar Pradesh under Mission Shakti 5.0.

The Anti-Romeo Squad's campaign not only became a symbol of safety during Navratri, but also successfully spread a positive message of respect and security for women in society. Across the state, 55,377 pandals were set up during Navratri.

All these pandals were inspected by police and administrative officers to ensure the safety of devotees. During the same period, 4,947 Ramleela and fair venues were also visited, and their security arrangements reviewed.

Under the strict supervision of the Yogi government, all religious events across Uttar Pradesh were conducted peacefully. The combined vigilance of the Anti-Romeo Squad, police personnel, and local administration ensured that women and girls experienced no inconvenience during the celebrations.

Throughout Navratri, a total of 37,337 officers and employees were deployed to maintain security at temples, religious sites, fairs, and other public areas. This included 411 gazetted officers, 7,999 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 22,547 head constables and constables, and 6,380 home guards, PRD, and SPOs, all of whom carried out continuous patrolling and surveillance to uphold a safe and orderly atmosphere.

As a result of this extensive security deployment, both the Navratri and Ramleela festivals were celebrated peacefully and harmoniously throughout the state. Families enjoyed the festivities without concern, while women confidently and actively participated in temple visits and public events.

According to the campaign's nodal officer, women's chaupals (public meetings) were organised at 39,911 temples, religious sites, fairs, and other public venues, drawing 20,54,308 participants, including 13,53,903 women and 7,00,405 men.

Meanwhile, the women and child safety organisation distributed 1,56,91,080 informational materials, including folders, pamphlets, and posters to raise public awareness about the Yogi government's initiatives and efforts aimed at strengthening women's safety and empowerment across the state. (ANI)

