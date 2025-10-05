New Delhi, October 5: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started reviewing airfare trends ahead of the festive season rush and has directed airlines to increase flight capacity to prevent any sharp rise in ticket prices, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday. According to the ministry, the DGCA has been keeping a close watch on airfare movements, particularly during the festive season when passenger demand typically peaks.

The regulator has asked airlines to deploy additional flights to handle the increased travel rush and ensure affordability for passengers. “DGCA is mandated by Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to keep a watch on airfares, especially during the festive season and take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices,” it said. “Accordingly, the DGCA proactively took up the issue/matter with airlines and asked them to augment flight capacities for the festive season by deploying additional flights to meet high demand,” it added. DGCA Cracks Down on Air India Over Crew Scheduling Lapses; 3 Officials Removed, Disciplinary Action Ordered for ‘Systemic Failure’.

In response, major airlines have confirmed plans to add hundreds of extra flights across key routes. IndiGo will deploy around 730 additional flights across 42 sectors, while Air India and Air India Express will operate approximately 486 additional flights on 20 routes. SpiceJet is also expanding its capacity with nearly 546 flights on 38 routes.

A DGCA official said the aviation regulator will continue to maintain strict oversight of both airfares and flight capacities to safeguard passengers’ interests. “We are ensuring that airlines operate sufficient flights to meet demand and that fares remain reasonable during the festive period,” the official said. Over the last few years, the DGCA has intensified its monitoring and auditing mechanisms to ensure transparency and safety in civil aviation operations. Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Aerodrome Licence From DGCA.

Between 2020 and June 2025, the regulator conducted 171 regulatory audits to strengthen air safety standards, as per official data. The aviation regulator has also been conducting comprehensive special audits of airlines and allied services following the Air India crash earlier this year in Ahmedabad. These audits cover scheduled and non-scheduled airlines, flying schools, and maintenance organisations, ensuring strict compliance with safety norms.

