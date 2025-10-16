Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the Shiv Shanti Ashram in Lucknow to pay his last respects to Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram, the head priest of the Ashram.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Sant Shiromani and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving devotees present.

On this occasion, he draped the mortal remains of Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram with a saffron Angvastra and paid homage before his statue. It is noteworthy that Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram passed away on Wednesday.

Expressing profound sorrow over his demise, Adityanath wrote on social media, "The passing of Sant Shiromani Shri Sai Chanduram Sahib Ji, a revered spiritual leader of the Sindhi community and the head of the esteemed Shri Shanti Ashram, is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. My heartfelt condolences are with his grieving followers. I pray to Lord Jhulelal to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give his devotees the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

During the Chief Minister's visit, a large number of devotees gathered at the Ashram premises to pay their respects and express their devotion to Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram. They pledged to follow the path he showed and to spread his teachings and ideals among the masses.

Later in the day, Adityanath slammed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing "identity crisis" and "anarchy" as causes for the migration of youth from the State.

Addressing a campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav in Bihar's Danapur, CM Yogi alleged "jungle raj and dynastic politics" under the RJD-Congress regime.

He said, "Who does not know about Bihar's jungle raj and dynastic politics from 1990 to 2005. You must have seen who those people were who turned Bihar's spiritual land of knowledge into a land of dynastic politics and crime, creating an identity crisis for our youth."

"How anarchy was spread here in the name of development is not hidden from anyone. Amid the identity crisis faced by the youth in Bihar, people who wanted to do something for the State migrated," he said.

Lauding the Nitish Kumar-led government in the State, he said that the NDA has worked to free Bihar from the "stigma."

"Therefore, in the last 20 years, the NDA government has worked effectively to free Bihar from that stigma. Today, the double-engine government in Bihar has come again to appeal to take it forward even more effectively," the UP Chief Minister said. (ANI)

