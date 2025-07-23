Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Shawan Shivratri, observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Shawan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at the ancient Mansarovar Temple in Andhiyari Bagh, invoking blessings from Lord Shiva for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state, as per an official statement.

At the revered temple, CM Yogi performed Rudrabhishek with water, cow milk, and sugarcane juice after offering sacred items such as Bilva Patra, lotus flowers, Durva grass, and various other traditional offerings to Mahadev. The ritual was conducted by the learned priests of the Gorakhnath Temple, who chanted the Mahamantras from the Rudrashtadhyayi of the Shukla Yajurveda Samhita.

Following the Rudrabhishek, the Chief Minister performed a havan and aarti, accompanied by the resonant chanting of Vedic mantras. He prayed to Mahadev for a life of good health, happiness, prosperity, and peace for the people of the state.

Present on the occasion were the head priest of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Kamalnath, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Manglesh Shrivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, MLC Dharmendra Singh, and other dignitaries, the statement said.

Sawan Shivratri, observed during the holy month of Sawan, is considered one of the most auspicious days for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and chant Shiva mantras, believing that this day holds the power to absolve sins and fulfil heartfelt desires.

This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for devotees of Shiva.

During the month of Shravan, unmarried women observe fasts and participate in processions, praying for a suitable husband, while married women fast for the longevity of their husbands and the well-being of family members.

As per the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and lord Shiva will shower fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him and pay homage after taking an early morning shower on the first Monday of the month of Shrawan. (ANI)

