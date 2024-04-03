Agra (Lucknow) [India], April 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a battle between the NDA's nationalism and zero tolerance and INDI Alliance's appeasement corruption.

Addressing a Prabudha Jan Sammelan at Sur Sadan in Agra, the Chief Minister described the elections as a bipolar contest in which the NDA's resounding victory was certain.

Emphasising the stark division characterising this electoral contest, with NDA standing for nationalism and zero tolerance towards crime and corruption and the INDI Alliance for family interests, appeasement and corruption, Yogi Adityanath remarked that there is no doubt among voters across the country about the NDA's historic victory in the elections.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, he said that it has become difficult to locate their candidates because of the prevalent confusion in their quarter. CM Yogi was seeking votes for the BJP candidate and Union Minister, Prof SP Singh Baghel.

The Chief Minister underscored the unparalleled consensus among voters across the country in favour of the NDA for the 18th Lok Sabha elections. He also exuded confidence in the BJP candidate's victory in the Agra election, but urged the intellectuals to make it a historic win with a record margin by mobilising and engaging with communities door-to-door as emissaries of Prime Minister Modi.

Highlighting the transformative initiatives undertaken under PM Modi's stewardship over the past decade, ranging from national security to youth empowerment, he expressed confidence that the electorate's gratitude for these endeavours will manifest in a resounding mandate for a third term.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "Presently, a uniform chorus resounds across every nook and cranny, be it village or city, spanning from the north to the south and from the east to the west. The reverberation heard in Agra resonates throughout our nation. Opposition parties are struggling to find candidates, a dilemma not confined solely to Agra but extending across Uttar Pradesh and the country."

He remarked further, "Our generation is uniquely fortunate. We witness the transformation of India and the realisation of the vision of a developed India."

Stressing India's growing global stature, CM Yogi said that today, when an Indian goes abroad, the foreigners ask them if they have come from "Modi's India." He also underscored the secure Indian borders, asserting that no hostile nation dares to breach them, cognizant of the robust retaliation awaiting them--a deterrent that safeguards the nation's future generations.

Furthermore, CM Yogi added, "The emergence of a 'New India' is marked by robust infrastructure development, including highways, airports, expressways, and premier educational institutions like IITs, AIIMS, and IIMs. This burgeoning India caters to the needs of its 1.4 billion citizens and positions itself to meet global demands."

He underscored the transformational initiatives, such as providing cooking gas connections, constructing toilets in impoverished households, and ensuring access to tap water--a reality previously unimaginable. The ubiquity of smartphones further illustrates the progressive landscape of this new India.

He emphasised, "Prime Minister Modi's guarantee is the bedrock of his vision of a developed India." He added that no one had imagined the Metro service to operate in Agra, but it has started in record time in the city.

He applauded the removal of obstacles hindering the airport, transforming dreams into tangible reality. CM Yogi stressed that the new India not only envisages resolutions but also steadfastly executes them.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister showcased the achievements of various welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the underprivileged. He lauded Prof. SP Singh Baghel, emphasising his unparalleled dedication to his parliamentary constituency. Noting their concurrent tenures as MPs, CM Yogi commended Baghel's unwavering commitment, even as a Union Minister, to serving his constituents diligently.

He urged supporters to mobilise door-to-door, portraying SP Singh Baghel as a representative of PM Modi. The Chief Minister urged an increase of 370 votes per booth compared to the last election, expressing confidence that such efforts would propel their candidates to Parliament with unprecedented support.

Present at the event were renowned doctor, Dr RS Parekh, BJP Metropolitan President, Manu Mahajan, Union Minister and MP candidate Prof SP Singh Baghel, State Cabinet Minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, BJP State Vice President and MLC, Dharmendra Singh, State General Secretary, Ram Pratap Singh.

Also in attendance were Chauhan, Mayor Hemlata Diwakar, MLC Vijay Shivhare, MLAs Dr JS Dharmesh, Purushottam Khandelwal, Dharampal Singh, Sanjeev Diwakar, Lok Sabha in-charge Sunil Tandon, Convener TN Aggarwal, Yadvendra Sharma, and a multitude of intellectuals. (ANI)

