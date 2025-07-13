Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the death of a youth who fell into a drain in Lucknow's Thakurganj area on Saturday.

According to a release, acting swiftly, he ordered the suspension of the Junior Engineer, a notice to the Assistant Engineer, and Rs 9 lakh (Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Relief Fund) in financial aid for the victim's family. Sending a strong message, the CM said no negligence affecting public safety will be tolerated.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

The Chief Minister further directed the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department to ensure full accountability in the Thakurganj accident case. He instructed a thorough investigation into the roles of the responsible officers and agencies.

He also ordered that an FIR be filed against the construction agency involved so that those guilty of negligence are properly punished.

Also Read | Patna: Lawyer Jitendra Mahato Shot Dead in Sultanganj in Brazen Attack, Series of Killings in Bihar Sparks Outrage (Watch Video).

He said this is not just an accident, but "a serious administrative failure that must be corrected immediately." The state government is taking the incident very seriously and will ensure that such unfortunate events do not happen again.

The Chief Minister has asked the Lucknow administration to provide all possible support to the victim's family without delay. He also stressed the need for "strict, transparent, and time-bound action against those responsible." He reiterated that the safety of citizens is the government's top priority, and negligence at any level will not be tolerated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)