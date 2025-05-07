Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their decisive and targeted response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam through Operation Sindoor under which nine terrorist infrastructures were blown off in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"I express my heartfelt appreciation and congratulate the Chiefs of the three forces as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the precision strikes carried out in Pakistan last night. Operation Sindoor reflects the true sentiment of PM Narendra Modi and our security forces towards our sisters who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack. Those who dared to kill the husbands of our sisters and mothers have now lost their entire family in the missile strikes," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi Adityanath also oversaw the mock drill being held amid blackout, at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow, as part of the mock drill ordered throughout the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, full-scale civil defence mock drills are being held across the country on Wednesday.

The MHA on Monday instructed all states and union territories to carry out the drills to evaluate their preparedness against "new and complex threats."

The drills are being carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

These drills serve as a critical step in evaluating India's preparedness for handling complex security situations, providing essential insights into the nation's ability to respond swiftly and effectively.

After the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists, the Government of India announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday.

The MHA directed all states and union territories to carry out the drills, which included simulations of blackouts, air raid sirens, evacuation procedures, and public training sessions aimed at preparing for war-like emergencies.

The civil defence on Tuesday held a meeting with all its employees on the ways to protect citizens in case of an air attack in the city. Along with this, everyone was also given guidelines on protecting the public.

The civil defence individuals were also made aware of activities to be undertaken by citizens during a sudden attack, and what precautions they should take to ensure minimum damage. Information on how to manage the crowd during a disaster was also provided.

The measures include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Addressing a media briefing today on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

Some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps were also shown at the briefing held in the national capital today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Indian Armed Forces displayed their valour and bravery in Operation Sindoor, scripting a new history, and took action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and POJK with "precision, alertness and sensitivity."

Speaking at an event for the inauguration of 50 Border Roads Organisation infrastructure projects across six states and two UTs, Rajnath Singh said that the armed forces showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected during their action.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his full support to the armed forces. India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives, she said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi showed some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps.

Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night, which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army has targeted civilian areas in the border areas. The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses. (ANI)

