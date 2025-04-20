Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday unveiled the statue of Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, in Lucknow.

Speaking at the event, Singh praised Pathak's contributions to India's cleanliness movement.

"I am pleased that today in Lucknow, the statue of Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is being unveiled. Pathak Ji was not just an individual, but a movement. He gave a new direction to the concept of cleanliness. He proved that if there is determination, the work can be done," Singh said.

He said Pathak carried forward Mahatma Gandhi's idea of cleanliness as a form of service.

"He advanced Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'Cleanliness is Service' through the Sulabh International initiative. He transformed the cleanliness campaign into a social movement, building Sulabh toilets at various places as part of this movement," Singh added.

Calling Pathak both a social reformer and a social entrepreneur, Singh said, "He carried forward Gandhi Ji's slogans and vision. Pathak Ji was not just a social reformer but also a social entrepreneur."

Singh also shared a personal story Pathak had once told him."I was once with him at a program where he shared that once, his grandmother made him eat cow dung to purify him because he had touched a so-called 'untouchable.' But after that incident, he started the Sulabh International movement," the Defence Minister said.

He said Pathak's work continues to influence the government's efforts even today.

"In 2014, when PM Modi spoke about toilets from the Red Fort, it symbolised a tribute to the work of Bindeshwar Pathak Ji. Since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, 120 million toilets have been built, and today, 95% of villages have been declared ODF Plus -- and Pathak Ji played a crucial role in this achievement," Singh said.

Bindeshwar Pathak, a noted social activist, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi on August 15, 2023. He is widely respected for his work in sanitation and hygiene.

Pathak developed the Sulabh Shauchalaya system -- a low-cost toilet technology -- and implemented it across India through Sulabh International. Over the last 50 years, he worked for the rights and rehabilitation of manual scavengers, helping them find alternative jobs through skill development.

He also promoted the need for toilets in schools and was recognised both nationally and internationally for his work. Sulabh International, under his leadership, has supported the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for its efforts.

Sulabh International is a social service organisation that works on sanitation, human rights, waste management, and social reform through education. (ANI)

