Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to introduce state-of-the-art technology across departments, the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) is set to upgrade its web portal with new features, including the issuance of training certificates and management facilities.

UPDESCO has initiated the annual maintenance process for its web portal and is undergoing preparations for streamlining training certificate issuance and management facilities.

To complete this annual maintenance process, UPDESCO will hire an agency for one year and allocate the prescribed work. UPDESCO will choose a service provider agency from enabled software companies under the A, B, C, and startup categories.

The maintenance and equipping of the UPDESCO web portal with the above-mentioned features will be carried out by the service provider agency. Upon completion of the maintenance process, the web portal will operate as a role-based access system in the form of a single login panel for users.

This will enable the functioning of the web portal in a paperless manner, facilitating the registration and certificate distribution process for trainees associated with UPDESCO-affiliated institutions. Additionally, it will also help in managing the data on the web portal.

Once the maintenance process is completed, it will become easier to ensure the online data availability of the web portal and manage the functioning process. As per the work description, the web portal will be equipped with new features that will help in bringing it to a real-time update format with end-to-end management.

Furthermore, the development of the UPDESCO web portal will also include cloud-based features, ensuring that the portal is equipped with a dashboard. The service provider agency chosen by UPDESCO for these tasks will need to be qualified not only for completing these tasks but also for deploying the appropriate workforce.

The process of a security audit for the UPMSME portal, managed by UPDESCO for the Industry Directorate (Labour Department) in Kanpur, has been proposed, and preparations have been initiated. In this sequence, UPDESCO will select a service provider agency from enabled software companies under the A, B, C, and startup categories.

The service provider agency will be tasked with completing this project within 60 days after the issuance of the work order. This project will involve a comprehensive technical and non-technical audit covering all aspects of the KYC infrastructure, based on the Requesting Entity Compliance Checklist Version 3.0. (ANI)

