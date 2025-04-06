Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered in Ayodhya on Sunday to celebrate Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple witnessed a massive influx of pilgrims from across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country, transforming the holy city into a hub of devotion and festivity.

To manage the large crowds and ensure public safety, authorities implemented drone surveillance to monitor the situation. A substantial deployment of police personnel has been made across Ayodhya, with dedicated parking zones set up to ease traffic flow and movement.

For many devotees, visiting Ayodhya on this day is not just a religious experience but an emotional journey. "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time, and along with my family, I took a holy dip in the Saryu river," a devotee told ANI.

"People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami...Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made," said Additional SP Madhuban Singh while speaking about the preparations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

On Ram Navami, the temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the nation to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

Meanwhile, the morning Aarti was performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, regarded as the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The name "Siddhidatri" means the giver of spiritual and meditative powers. She is often depicted seated on a lotus and is believed to have vanquished the demon Mahishasura on this day, hence it is also known as 'Maha Navami'.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. (ANI)

