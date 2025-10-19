Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Many Devotees on Sunday flocked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for Diwali celebrations ahead of the festival tomorrow in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ayodhya is set to celebrate Deepotsav from Sunday, marking the homecoming of Lord Shri Ram. The grand preparations are underway for Deepotsav to create history with over 26 lakhs diyas.

The Festival of Diwali is celebrated after Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya, following his 14 years of exile and his defeat of the demon king Ravana. During this exile, the Demon King Ravana of Lanka abducted Mata Sita.

Lord Rama conquered Lanka and saved Mata Sita. In joyous celebration of this victory and the return of King Rama, the people of Ayodhya celebrate this day by illuminating the city with earthen diyas and distributing sweets.

The Festival of Diwali marks the triumph of good over evil. People prepare by cleansing homes and spirits. Ritual baths and lighting diyas are central. Homes are decorated with rangolis and flowers. Wishes and messages are shared to spread positivity.

Meanwhile, a record 26,11,101 lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that will not only dazzle the eyes but also fill hearts with devotion to Lord Shri Ram. The radiance of these lamps will highlight Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural grandeur on the global stage.

Deepotsav, organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stands as a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. This festival strengthens Ayodhya's identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism.

Volunteers from universities and colleges are preparing to break the previous year's record by lighting over 26 lakh diyas. The effort involves more than 10,000 people. The wicks and oil will be added starting from today's morning, with the lamps to be lit in the evening. The counting of lamps is being done based on the pattern in which they are placed.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Richard Stenning detailed a structured process for a record attempt, likely similar to a Deepotsav event involving mass lamp lighting. The attempt involves scanning QR codes to track participants entering the venue.

Uttar Pradesh Police have also been conducting continuous inspections across the city of Ayodhya to ensure the safety of the people ahead of the Deepotsav 2025. (ANI)

