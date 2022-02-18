Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election, the snake charmers of Uttar Pradesh's Sirsela village, who are finding it difficult to earn a livelihood, sought the government's support for civic amenities and asked for caste recognition to avail the benefits.

In Sirsela village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, snake charmers are living on a temporary basis. They have urge the government to provide them with jobs and civic amenities in the village to make their livelihood better.

"We are wandering, begging and earning through snake charming. Since children are not educated, this is the only option left for us. We are not able to make our ends meet. I have five children and how would I survive. I am desperate to do any small-time job to make both ends meet," said a snake charmer Ebranath.

60-year-old Ebranath requested the government to recognise his community to avail the government benefits. "I got free ration from the government, I want the government to recognise me officially as I don't belong to any caste so that I am also entitled to government benefits," Ebranath added.

Another snake charmer Raju Nath said that he has no pucca house and in the area where he is residing, is deprived of civic amenities. "I got food from the government and do some work to earn living. I don't have a proper house. We don't have access to drinking water.

He further added," I am not able to manage my household expenses. For us (snake charmers), it's a daily struggle. I expect the government to provide us with a house and basic civic amenities. When it rains, I live under a tin shed or a curtain," Raju rued.

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election will be held on February 20. (ANI)

