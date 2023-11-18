Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of a building in Vaishali Road area of Ghaziabad district early on Saturday morning, said police.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, "We received information about the blaze around 3:48 am on Saturday at the Fire Station Vaishali. The blaze erupted on the third floor of Lajwanti Plaza in Vaishali Road, Sector 4, Ghaziabad."

Also Read | Mumbai LPG Cylinder Blast: Fire Breaks Out After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes in Bandra, Five Injured.

Shortly after receiving the information, a crew from Fire Station Vaishali left for the spot alongwith a fire tanker unit.

"After reaching the place of incident, fire officials spread the hose line and extinguished the flame. The officials also put out the thick fumes of black smoke emanating from the building," informed the CFO.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: MP Sees 76.22% Polling, Voter Turnout Higher Than in 2018 Assembly Poll, Says EC.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the blaze, added the official.

Earlier today, five persons sustained burns after a fire broke out in Mumbai's Bandra area, officials said.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder, officials informed.

The injured were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment, no casualties were reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)