Mathura, May 12: A fire broke out at a pharmacy store in Mathura's Dholi Pyau area during the early hours of Friday. As per the officials, no causalities have been reported so far. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hotel Imperio Grand in Lucknow, 10 Injured (Watch Video).

Fire tenders rushed to the site soon after receiving the information about the incident. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Four People Die After Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashoka Foam Factory in Bareilly, Relatives of Deceased Block NH24 (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Pharmacy in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh | Fire engulfed a pharmacy in Mathura's Dholi Pyau area during the early hours today. The fire was later doused. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/4xwxRSLDJF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2023

However, the fire was later doused. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)