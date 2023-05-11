A massive blaze erupted at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday. As per reports, four people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at the Ashoka Foam Factory in Bareilly. Pictures and videos of the blaze have gone viral on social media. After the incident came to light, relatives of the deceased people blocked the national highway 24. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Three Houses Gutted Into Flames As Cylinder Explodes in Lakhimpur, Video of Smoke Covering Area Goes Viral.

Blaze Erupts at Ashoka Foam Factory in Bareilly

#WATCH | UP: 4 people died due to a fire at Ashoka Foam Factory in Bareilly. Relatives of the deceased blocked the NH24. pic.twitter.com/pvLv43ZkiI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2023

