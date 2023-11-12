Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): A big fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties in the blaze.

Upon receiving information, two fire tenders were deployed to the scene to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Huge plumes of smokes were seen billowing out of the building.

Police and locals gathered at the scene of the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, last month too a massive fire had broken out at a plastic scrap godown in Hindon Vihar area of Ghaziabad.

Prior to that, there was a fire at a chemical warehouse in Kotwali Ghantaghar area in Ghaziabad. (ANI)

