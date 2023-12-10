Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A fire broke out inside a shop at the 'Galla Mandi' complex in Hardoi in the early hours of Sunday.

As soon as the information was received, around five fire tenders reached the spot and started dousing the fire.

Also Read | India’s Power Consumption Grows Nearly 9% to 1,099.90 Billion Units in April-November 2023.

After a few hours, the fire was under control.

"We got the information about the fire at 3:15 am...fire is almost under control and doused soon...it is being said that a loss of around Rs 30-40 lakhs has happened," said Mahesh Pratap, Fire Officer, Hardoi.

Also Read | EZC Meeting in Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Meeting of Eastern Zonal Council in Patna Today, Nitish Kumar Likely to Attend.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)