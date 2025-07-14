Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The main accused wanted in connection with a case involving the alleged luring and conversion of a minor girl has been arrested from Prayagraj, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Taj (19), a resident of Bhanewara village under the Bahria police station area in the district.

The police had registered a case under sections 87, 137(2), 61(2), 352, 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3(2)(va), 3(2)(v), 3(1)D of the SC/ST Act and sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The case was registered at the Phulpur police station following a complaint lodged by Guddi Devi, whose 15-year-old daughter was allegedly enticed with money and taken to Thrissur (Kerala) with the intent of allegedly forcing her to change religion. The incident took place on May 8.

Earlier, two other accused, Mohd. Kaif and Darksha Bano were arrested in relation to the case and sent to judicial custody. Taj's arrest was made in compliance with the ongoing investigation.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had termed illegal religious conversions a "calculated conspiracy to undermine the nation's identity and social fabric," asserting that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking firm action to curb the menace.

He declared that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He made these remarks while flagging off the 'Shri Tegh Bahadur Sandesh Yatra'--a tribute marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji-- from his residnce in Lucknow.

Adityanath said that some forces are systematically attempting to alter the fabric of the nation through illegal conversions. He highlighted the recent police action taken in Balrampur, where a large-scale conversion racket was busted. He said that the state government has exposed a network involved in forced religious conversions, funded by foreign sources.

The Chief Minister said, "We have proceeded with a huge investigation in Balrampur. You must have seen he (Jalaluddin alias Chhingur Baba) had fixed rates (for conversion)... He was receiving foreign funding. Transactions of more than Rs 100 crores were found in his 40 bank accounts..."

Describing these developments as a "threat to both social and financial security", the Chief Minister asserted that converting Scheduled Caste individuals by luring or intimidating them is unconstitutional and violates the spirit of social harmony. "Such acts aim to break society and harm communal amity," Yogi said, adding that strict action is being taken against those involved. (ANI)

