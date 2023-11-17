Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people in Lucknow, police said on Friday, adding that two of them have been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Ashish Srivastava said, "Four men kidnapped the minor girl and took her about a kilometre away to a forest where they took turns to rape her. She was later found in an unconscious state at a short distance from her home."

After the incident, the victim's mother filed an FIR against three of the accused persons.

The victim's mother in her complaint also alleged that one of the accused was pressuring her to marry off her daughter to him, the DCP informed.

"We have also recorded the statement of the minor, who said she was kidnapped and gang-raped by four persons," the officer added.

The DCP informed that a case was registered in the matter on the basis of the mother's complaint and two of the accused were arrested.

A manhunt is underway for the remaining two accused persons, the officer said, adding that they would be nabbed soon.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

