Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state is moving ahead in the field of infrastructure, adding that "wherever you enter Uttar Pradesh, you will get four-lane connectivity."

Addressing the inaugural session of the 81st Indian Road Congress (IRC 2022), organised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department, he said Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead in the field of infrastructure under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per an official release.

As many as 2,500 representatives of national and international companies related to road construction are participating in this convention which will continue till October 11. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

Uttar Pradesh is hosting the IRC for the fifth time.

In his address, the chief minister said, "The strength and confidence with which Nitin Gadkari focused on infrastructure development is today seen as a model. We started work in UP inspired by the way the country has progressed in the field of road infrastructure in the last eight and a half years."

"We realised that if the income of 25 crore people has to increase manifold, then we have to focus on infrastructure. On that basis, we proceeded with our programmes and focused on interstate connectivity the most," he said.

Stressing that infrastructure is the prerequisite for boosting the economy, the chief minister said to attract industrial investment, it is necessary that "we not only provide better law and order, but also our administrative machinery should take timely decisions and carry forward the activity of Ease of Doing Business. Along with this, we should also lay a network of world class expressways."

Highlighting the work done during the pandemic, he said, "We did not stop or bow down before corona and I am happy to inform you that the government has successfully connected two backward regions, Purvanchal and Bundelkhand, with world class expressways even during the pandemic."

Apart from this, the 12-lane Delhi Meerut Expressway was not only built, but also dedicated to the nation. Along with this, today Uttar Pradesh is the front runner in implementing FDR (Full Depth Reclamation) technology.

"Our rural roads are being built with this technology. With this we are building more sustainable roads at a cost three times less than in the past," he said.

Addressing the technical experts attending the convention, the chief minister said though the Indian society worships Lord Vishwakarma, when it comes to technology, "we often look to other countries. We should brainstorm on this. We should think afresh and adapt ourselves to the new situation."

He said every year the IRC, through its convention, rewards some of the most innovative ideas in road infrastructure.

"I hereby announce to award the UP Medal for Innovative Technology in Road Technology and Infrastructure. I will ask IRC to issue it every year on behalf of the UP government. Whatever the cost for this will be borne by the UP government," he said.

He further said every year, many people lose their lives due to engineering defects.

"There have been about 23,600 deaths in UP during an epidemic like Corona, but if we talk about road accidents, then 20,000 deaths are taking place every year. These deaths are the biggest challenge before us. I want all of you technical experts to brainstorm on how we can reduce road accidents by using technology in this session," he added.

