Lucknow, March 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Saturday said that the completion of one year of the second stint of the Yogi Government is an important milestone and the state is moving towards becoming a developed state. On March 25, 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took oath for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"The completion of one year of this government is an important milestone. UP is continuously setting records one after the other under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The public has high hopes and expectations from us and this is also an indication of how the Uttar Pradesh government is performing," Mishra said while addressing an event organised on the completion of one year of the second term of the BJP government. He said that Uttar Pradesh is moving towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

"Our government is working towards making a developed Uttar Pradesh which is in line with Prime Minister Modi for a developed India. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister and with the support of 25 crore people in the state, UP will be able to contribute to making India a USD 5 trillion economy".

The BJP had retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. This was the first time in 37 years that a party was able to retain power in UP after completing a full term.

