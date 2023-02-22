Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, served notice to 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame singer Neha Singh Rathore for allegedly inciting hatred amongst the public through her video.

The notice has been served regarding the video 'UP Mein Ka Ba- Season 2', which was uploaded on her Twitter and YouTube.

A team of Kanpur police reached the residence of Neha Singh in Kanpur (rural) on Tuesday night and served notice under Section `160 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC).

The police in the notice sought details on a series of points about her video that went viral on social media.

The police asked whether it was her in the video, and if yes, then whether the videos were uploaded by her only. The police have also asked if the YouTube channel and the Twitter account thorugh which the video was shared belong to her or not?

The police have also asked if the lyrics of the videos were written by her, and if yes, then does she stand by them? If she has not written the lyrics, then has the lyricist taken your permission?," the police notice reads.

The police also asked whether is she aware of the adverse impact of the video on the society.

The UP Police have sought an explanation from her through a notice within three days, failure in doing which may result in a legal case under sections of IPC and CRPC being registered against her.

"This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on the issue. So, you are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice," the UP Police's notice read.

"In case, the reply is not found satisfactory. If your reply is not found satisfactory, then a case will be registered under the relevant sections of IPC and CRPC, and proper legal investigation will be carried out," it added. (ANI)

