Moradabad, February 24: More than a month after the Bharat Jodo Yatra started, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined party MP and her brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. According to party functionaries, from Moradabad, Priyanka Gandhi will accompany Rahul Gandhi as the yatra traverses through Fatehpur Sikri via Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra.

Priyanka was scheduled to join the yatra last week when it entered UP through Chandauli district but had to drop out because of ill health. The Congress General Secretary had earlier expressed her disappointment in not being able to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness. "I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Addresses Lucknow Rally, Says 'Justice Is Only for the Rich' (Watch Video).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) said addressing a public gathering during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP's #Moradabad. "You voted for BJP, Yogi (Adityanath) in assembly elections, I want to ask you all whether your real… pic.twitter.com/3xmt8Nirah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2024

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, is poised to join forces with Rahul Gandhi's much-publicized Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it makes its way to Agra on February 25 after the seat deal with the Congress Party. Samajwadi Party workers including Party MP from Moradabad ST Hassan have supported the Congress yatra. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, ST Hasan, while speaking to ANI said, "...Yes, we too will walk with them (Congress) till the territory of Moradabad. He (Akhilesh Yadav) will join tomorrow or maybe in Agra the day after." Uttar Pradesh: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Greeted With Black Flags During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rae Bareli, Video Surfaces.

The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, personally invited Akhilesh to join hands with Rahul Gandhi in Agra. In a crucial breakthrough for the opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday finally announced a seat-sharing pact for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the alliance the Congress will contest 17 seats and the SP and its other allies will contest the remaining 63 seats.

