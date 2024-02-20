Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Lucknow for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on February 20, criticised the lack of justice for backward and tribal communities, alleging favouritism towards the wealthy. In his address, Gandhi said, "Backwards and tribals do not get justice, it is only for the rich. Different kinds of injustices are being meted out, such as economic injustice. Any small businessman will tell you how they suffered due to demonetisation and GST. The youth of Uttar Pradesh have just one way out, which is competitive exams, but on the day of the exam, they get to know that a paper leak has taken place.” Uttar Pradesh: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Greeted With Black Flags During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rae Bareli, Video Surfaces.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Addresses Lucknow Rally

