Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. However, the latter was shown black flags by some people in the region, as shown in the video shared by news agency ANI on X. Several men can be seen greeting Gandhi’s ‘yatra’ with black flags while standing on the roof of a building. For the unversed, Gandhi is on a Manipur-Mumbai Yatra covering 15 states ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra from Amethi, BJP MP Smriti Irani Holds Jan Samwad (Watch Videos).

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Greeted With Black Flags in Rae Bareli

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Black flags shown to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rae Bareli. pic.twitter.com/PPpIamG8rK — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

