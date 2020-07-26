Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,260 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 23,921 in the state.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, 3,260 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases now stand at 23,921.

A total of 41,641 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The death toll is at 1,426. (ANI)

