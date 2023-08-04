Rudraprayag, Aug 4: Twelve people have gone missing after a flash flood in a waterfall swept away three shops near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route, officials said on Friday. The flash flood occurred on Thursday night following heavy rains, they said. Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI from the spot. Uttarakhand Flood: SDRF Personnel Rescue Girl Whose House Submerged in Floodwater in Haridwar Village (Watch Video).

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides are hampering relief and rescue efforts, they said. Information regarding the missing people, including some from Nepal, is being gathered, he said. India Monsoon Rain Forecast Update: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several States Till August 6.

Uttarakhand Flash Flood Video

raining heavily since last night. Around 13 Nepali labourers missing after a shop hit by a boulder was damaged at Gaurikund, en route Kedarnath. Amid rains, rescue teams are searching for survivors #Uttarakhand #Kedarnath #rain pic.twitter.com/tBpGy6AFgR — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) August 4, 2023

Those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said.

