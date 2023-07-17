A young girl in Uttarakhand, whose house was submerged, was safely rescued by personnel of SDRF or State Disaster Response Force. The girl was stranded after her house submerged in floodwater in Laksar village in Haridwar. On receiving information, a team of SDRF personnel reached her village and saved her life. A video capturing the moment of the girl's rescue was shared by news agency ANI. The girl was later taken to a hospital for check-up. Uttarakhand Rain Forecast: Red Alert in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar Districts As Possibility of More Rainfall in State Till July 17.

SDRF Personnel Rescue Girl Whose House Submerged:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF reached Laksar village in Haridwar to rescue a young girl whose house was submerged in water, due to flooding. The girl was rescued and taken to Hospital: SDRF (Video - SDRF) pic.twitter.com/ro54zPNxg0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)