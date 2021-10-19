Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 11 deaths were reported on Tuesday in a flood-like situation triggered by heavy rains, taking the toll across the state to 16.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been briefed on the current situation in the state.

"Eleven people died today, while five were killed yesterday. Many people also are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue teams are working hard. We have sought help from the Army. Two Army choppers will deploy in Nanital and one in the Garhwal regions. Houses, bridges have been damaged at many places," said Dhami.

"Farmers have also suffered a loss due to flood and the amount of damage that has happened is also being assessed. I will also conduct aerial and on-site surveys," he said.

He further appealed to the people to be patient as the government is doing what all the possible things are needed to be done.

"Due to heavy rains, the rescue team is facing difficulty but we will rescue everyone. The metrological department has also said that from today the rain will be less, we appeal to all the people to not travel till the situation is normal," he added.

All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar have been opened following a rise in the water level due to heavy rainfall in the state.

The Indian Metrological Department has also predicted a significant reduction in rainfall activity from today in the state.

"Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today. Isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh on 22-23 October, and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on 23 October," IMD.

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has also been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. (ANI)

