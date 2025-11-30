Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the book "Uttarakhand @25: Looking Back - Looking Forward" at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

Published by the Doon Library & Research Centre and the Indian Institute of Public Administration, the book compiles the developmental journey, achievements, and experiences of Uttarakhand over its glorious 25 years of statehood, the release said.

It also features detailed articles by various authors on the immense possibilities and priority sectors for the next 25 years.

The book "Uttarakhand @25: Looking Back - Looking Forward" contains 28 articles on the state's development journey, challenges, and future prospects, contributed by a total of 31 writers and co-authors.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, the Chief Minister said that the "book not only presents an excellent analysis of the state's progress so far but will also help provide a new direction for Uttarakhand's holistic development in the coming years. Experts from diverse fields have shared their in-depth views on important subjects such as governance and administration, economic development, environmental balance, rural migration, disaster management, health and education, women empowerment, agriculture, culture, and journalism."

CM Dhami expressed hope that the book would prove beneficial for policymakers and researchers, inspiring people to contribute to the state's sustainable, inclusive, and overall development. He also expressed his gratitude to the office-bearers of the Doon Library & Research Centre and the Indian Institute of Public Administration, as well as to the authors and the editorial board.

The Chief Minister noted that during the remarkable 25-year journey since its formation, Uttarakhand has faced several challenges but has also achieved significant progress across various sectors. The state secured the first position in the Sustainable Development Goals ranking released by NITI Aayog.

It has been categorised as an "Achiever" in Ease of Doing Business and placed in the "Leaders" category for Startup Rankings. The unemployment rate has reduced by 4.4 per cent.

Uttarakhand has also been ranked in the "Achievers" category for Logistics Performance and "Top Achievers" in the Single Window System.

The state has received numerous awards in the tourism sector. Uttarakhand earned the National Award for Best State in Fisheries Development, and ranked first in the country in increasing farmers' income. The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand is also the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

The event was attended by the book's Chief Editor, N.S. Napalchyal, Editors N. Ravi Shankar and Sudharani Pandey, Doon Library & Research Centre Chairman Prof. B.K. Choudhary, former Chief Secretary Indu Kumar Pandey, Radha Raturi, former DGP Anil Raturi, and other distinguished guests from various fields. (ANI)

