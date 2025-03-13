Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): Four people were killed and two were injured after being hit by a speeding luxurious car in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at around 8 pm near Sai Mandir located on Rajpur Road in Dehradun.

Acting swiftly on the incident, the police has recovered the vehicle involved in the accident. Under the supervision of SSP Dehradun, the police conducted an intensive investigation campaign throughout the night and collected important clues in the case. The driver had fled from the scene after the incident.

According to the police, during the investigation, the police came to know that the vehicle that caused the accident was purchased from Delhi. Based on this information, a team of Dehradun Police left for Delhi at night and collected detailed information related to the vehicle. Also, a special police team has reached Chandigarh and is interrogating the vehicle owner.

The car was bearing a registration number of Chandigarh.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh said that the person was with a child while driving the car with which he met with the accident last night. "The person who was driving the car which met with an accident last night had a 10-year-old child in the car as well," he said.

Earlier, SSP Ajay Singh said, "This incident happened around 8 in the evening at the Old Mussoorie road. A speeding vehicle hit a few people, in which four people died...We have tracked down 11-12 cars in this incident. We are hoping to track down the driver of the vehicle soon..." (ANI)

