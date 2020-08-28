Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): As many as 50 jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp in Gwaladam here have been found infected with COVID-19 virus, GS Rana, Chief Medical Officer, Chamoli said.

"A total of 50 jawans have been found infected with the COVID-19 virus in the SSB camp, Gwaladam. The samples were taken last evening," he said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 to Come With Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1 Support: Report.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttrakhand currently stands at 17,277. Of them, 5,274 are active cases, while 11775 patients have recovered. A total of 228 have succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)