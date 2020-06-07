India News | Uttarakhand Allows Religious Places to Reopen, Bars People from Other States

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Sunday released guidelines allowing places of worship to open between 7 am and 7 pm outside containment zones with effect from tomorrow.

However, pilgrims from outside of the state will not be allowed to enter religious places until further orders.

All hotels, B&B, Homestay and hospitality services shall be allowed to open in the state. However, all such establishments in containment zones of the state and municipal area of Dehradun shall remain closed, till further orders.

The guidelines also ordered managements of these establishments shall not entertain bookings from high-load COVID-19 infected cities of other states.

While all restaurants shall be allowed to open in the state between 7 am to 7 pm. However, all such restaurants in containment zones of the state and municipal area of Dehradun shall remain closed.

Similar guidelines have been issued for all shopping malls in the state.

Allowing the religious places to open from 7 am to 7 pm, the guidelines further said that district administration in consultation with Boards, Trusts, management committees may decide to put necessary restrictions in place, in the interest of public health.

In addition, the management of religious places shall adhere to the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health.

Referring to UDAN, travel by helicopters and fixed-wing shall be permitted under UDAN scheme. The passengers after deboarding shall have to follow the guidelines prescribed by the state government. (ANI)

