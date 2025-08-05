Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Responding swiftly to a landslide near Dharali village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the Indian Army mobilised 150 personnel who reached the site within 10 minutes and immediately launched rescue operations.

The incident occurred around 1.45 pm, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harshil.

So far, 15-20 individuals have been safely evacuated, with the injured receiving prompt medical attention at the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources deployed to locate and assist any remaining stranded people.

The Indian Army stated that the situation is being continuously monitored and that it remains fully committed to providing all possible assistance to affected civilians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to those impacted by the landslide and cloudburst in Dharali.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation."

"Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of the situation and directed immediate deployment of central forces.

"Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi), Uttarakhand, and took stock of the situation. Three nearby teams of the ITBP have been sent to the location, and four teams of the NDRF have also been dispatched to the site. They will reach soon and begin the rescue operations," Shah said in a post on X.

Three ITBP teams have already been deployed at the affected site, while four NDRF teams are en route and expected to join the operations soon. (ANI)

