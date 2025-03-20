Rishikesh, Mar 20 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand cabinet minister and Rishikesh MLA Prem Chand Agarwal sparked controversy again after his son was booked for allegedly constructing a road on government land without obtaining permission from the authorities, an official said Thursday.

Agarwal, who held key portfolios such as finance and parliamentary affairs in chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet, had to resign recently after his remarks against the hill people in the state assembly sparked a major controversy.

According to District Magistrate Pauri Garhwal Ashish Chauhan, a case has been registered against Piyush Agarwal under relevant sections of the Public Property Act in the court of Yamkeshwar SDM Anil Chanyal.

An approach road was built to connect Piyush Agarwal's proposed hotel to the main road.

An investigation carried out by Deputy Revenue Inspector CS Pundir revealed that a 24-meter long, 4-meter wide and 1.5-metre deep road was illegally constructed on the government land from the main road downward without the permission of authorities, Chauhan said.

The government land in question is located in the village of Khairkhal Tok under Maraal Gram Panchayat, Patti Uday Pur Talla of the Laxman Jhula area, with Khasra number 5889, Pundir said in his report, adding that it is recorded in government records as a bush.

The investigation report was sent by Pundir to SDM Yamkeshwar.

The District Magistrate then asked the current regional revenue sub-inspector, VS Gusain, to re-examine the matter and submit a separate investigation report.

Based on Gusain's report, which corroborated the findings of the earlier investigation, a case was filed against the former minister's son two days ago.PTI Cor ALM ALM

