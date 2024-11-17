Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Chamoli District Magistrate visited the Badrinath Dham to review the arrangements for the closure of the temple for the winter season on Sunday.

The doors of Lord Shri Badri Vishal in Chamoli will be closed for the winter season today at 9.07 PM.

On the last day of the closure of the doors of Lord Badri Vishal, Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari took stock of the travel arrangements.

The DM visited Badrinath like other devotees. Along with this, he praised the 'environmental' friends, police force, ITBP, and temple committee officers and employees in the premises of Badrinath temple who remained engaged in the security arrangements of the devotees during the entire journey.

"People have already done darshan before, and today too people are coming in large numbers. Today the doors will be closed by 9:07 PM. This time the yatra was very successful," said the DM.

Ahead of the closure of the doors of the Badrinath Dham, Lord Badri Vishal was decorated with flowers.

After 8:00 pm today, Mata Laxmi will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum, and the idols of Uddhav and Kuber ji will depart from the sanctum sanctorum to Bamni village in Chamoli.

Earlier, the doors of the revered Kedarnath Dham were closed for the winter season on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

The doors were closed with Vedic rituals and religious traditions amidst the chanting of Om Namah Shivay, Jai Baba Kedar, and the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band.

Notably, the doors of Gangotri Dham were closed for winter on November 2; the holy Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman temple were closed on October 10.

Meanwhile, he doors of the second Kedar Madmaheshwar Ji will be closing on November 20. (ANI)

