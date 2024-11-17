'Yogi Adityanath Will Lose His Chair After UP Bypolls and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lose his chair after the by-election on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Agency News PTI| Nov 17, 2024 07:58 PM IST
'Yogi Adityanath Will Lose His Chair After UP Bypolls and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Claims Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Image)

Ambedkar Nagar,  November 17: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lose his chair after the by-election on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The former chief minister also said Adityanath is "spreading hatred in the society". The people of his own party are digging a 'tunnel' to his chair to remove him, he claimed.

Addressing an election rally in Katehari, Yadav appealed to people to make the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance candidate Shobhavati Verma win with a huge margin. "The people made BJP the number two party in Uttar Pradesh by making INDIA Alliance win with record votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Ever since the BJP lost the Lok Sabha elections, its leaders are unable to sleep," said Yadav. BJP Will Be Defeated in Maharashtra Assembly Elections and UP Bypolls as Well: Akhilesh Yadav.

"The byelections being held on nine seats in the state are very important. The BJP will not only lose the by-elections but will also lose the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) will lose his chair after that," he added. Escalating his attack on Adityanath, Yadav said, "The chief minister is spreading hatred in the society. He is discriminating. On the other hand, the people from his own party are digging a tunnel to his chair to remove him. His deputy CM is playing the song of Delhi."

"Ever since the SP has given the slogan of PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority), the chief minister is nervous. The BJP government has

    "Ever since the SP has given the slogan of PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority), the chief minister is nervous. The BJP government has not given anything to the PDA. He hates the PDA," he added. Taking aim at the ruling BJP, he said, "These followers of the British ideology are doing the opposite. They are spreading hatred in the society. Spreading bitterness. They are afraid of the unity of the PDA. They are shaken by the fear of defeat in the by-election." ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ Negative Slogan, Will Be Rejected by People, Says Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

    Yadav said this by-election is a message for the 2027 assembly elections. "The BJP wants to take votes by scaring and pressurising the public. The BJP wants to snatch the rights of the public. By snatching the right to vote, the BJP is weakening the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Democracy exists because of this right to vote," he added.

