Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): The first batch of Sikh devotees, led by the Panch Pyaras, commenced their journey to Shri Hemkund Sahib for the 2025 pilgrimage. The group departed carrying the Nishan Sahib (holy flag) under full police protection, Chamoli Police said in a post on X.

In their message, Chamoli Police stated, "Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025: The first group of Sikh devotees, led by the Panch Pyaras, has set out for Shri Hemkund Sahib with the Nishan Sahib and complete police security."

The police have ensured comprehensive security arrangements to facilitate a safe and smooth pilgrimage for all devotees.

Following the departure of the first batch of pilgrims for Hemkund Sahib on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed devotees from across the country and the world, emphasising the state's commitment to a secure and well-managed pilgrimage to the revered Sikh shrine near Joshimath in Chamoli district.

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level, will open on May 25. The shrine is visited by lakhs of devotees every summer.

Addressig the media as the first batch departed for the pilgrimage, CM Dhami said, "The doors of Shri Hemkund Sahib will open on May 25. All the arrangements have been made for the devotees."

"I thank PM Modi as the Government of India has approved the ropeway for Kedarnath and Shri Hemkund Sahib. The difficult journey will become very easy in the coming time. We welcome all the devotees coming from across the country and the world," the Chief Minister added.

Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), also welcomed the devotees and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and other administration for preparing the arrangements.

"We see it as 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. I thank the Chief Minister, the administration, and the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee for working so hard to make every devotee's visit successful," the Governor said.

Singh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the Hemkund Sahib and Kedarnath ropeway projects.

CM Dhami also urged pilgrims to show respect and salute Army personnel while undertaking the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, highlighting the importance of honouring the forces ensuring their safety.

He highlighted that over 11 lakh devotees have participated in the Char Dham Yatra so far. He shared this during the flag-off ceremony of the first group of pilgrims embarking on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra from Rishikesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said, "So far, more than 11 lakh devotees have completed their Darshan. The area of Shri Hemkund Sahib has a rich ecosystem. It is our pledge to protect the environment here. We have pledged to make this Yatra plastic-free. You are requested to follow the rules made by the ancestors during the Yatra."

Dhami also highlighted the amenities provided by the government for the devotees' convenience. (ANI)

