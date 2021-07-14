Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other Union Ministers in the national capital on Thursday.

Dhami, is scheduled to arrive in Delhi late this evening and will call on the Vice President and other ministers tomorrow, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Abhinav Kumar said today.

Uttarakhand had on Tuesday announced that it is suspending the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' this year in view of the COVID-19 situation. The yatra sees lakhs of devotees travel through several states by foot to the holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

"We discussed with higher officials and with officials from neighbouring states and decided that we will not hold Kanwar Yatra at this time. A variant has been found in Gadarpur so we don't want to make Haridwar the centre of COVID," Dhami had said.

Also today, the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow the 'Kanwar Yatra' amid the COVID pandemic issued a notice to the Centre and the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, seeking their responses. The matter is set to come up for hearing on Friday.

Meanwhile, this is Dhami's second visit to the national capital after he took oath as chief minister. On July 10 Dhami had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Sought his directions on the state's development, the possible third wave of Covid-19, Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra. The prime minister assured all possible help for the state's development," Dhami had tweeted after the meeting. (ANI)

