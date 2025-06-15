Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday expressed deep grief over the tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, in which seven people died and has called for urgent reforms and enhanced safety measures in the country's aviation sector.

In a media statement, Singh described the incident as "highly unfortunate".

"It is a big and unfortunate incident. The aviation sector in the country is not in a very good state," the Himachal Pradesh minister said.

He also referred to the recent tragedy in Ahmedabad, where 241 people died after an Air India plane crashed shortly after take off.

"A few days ago, there was an incident in Ahmedabad in which many people died. Today, seven people have died in Uttarakhand. This is deeply unfortunate. The helicopter crash is definitely a matter of concern for us," Singh said.

Emphasising the need to build a more robust and accountable aviation safety framework, the PWD Minister said, "It is the responsibility of any nation to strengthen its aviation sector, and at the same time, necessary precautionary measures need to be taken. DGCA plays a crucial role in this, as the entire aviation sector follows its guidelines."

He further urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce its guidelines more strictly and take steps to prevent such recurring tragedies.

"The aviation sector functions under the guidelines of the DGCA, the Director General of Civil Aviation. There is a need to make these systems stronger. Proper implementation of these guidelines is necessary so that such incidents do not happen and innocent lives can be saved," he said. (ANI)

