Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): With the commencement of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) took an initiative on cleanliness and cleaned the premises of the Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Every year before the Shri Badrinath Dham is opened for the devotees, the ITBP personnel offer services and clean the temple and its surrounding areas.

With the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra this year, a campaign has been launched by the ITBP Jawans to keep the hills and the water sources clean near the shrine.

On the occasion of the opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham on Thursday, the ITBP removed the garbage thrown by the pilgrims while rappelling on the inaccessible hill near the Badrinath Temple.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also appreciated this cleanliness drive and congratulated the ITBP Jawans for conducting the cleanliness campaign in Shri Badrinath Dham.

This campaign will be carried out by the ITBP ahead. With this cleanliness campaign, a message also goes out to all the pilgrims and locals arriving for the Char Dham Yatra.

They will be inspired to maintain cleanliness on the Dhams and the Char Dham Yatra routes.

As the portals of the Shri Badrinath Dham opened on Friday morning, the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was witnessed by thousands of devotees who were present at the inauguration.

With the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra the police have also geared up and are helping devotees to reach their destination. (ANI)

