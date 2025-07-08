Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): A cloudburst was reported near Mukh village, close to Nandprayag Ghat in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said on Tuesday.

No loss of life has been reported so far and an SDRF team has been sent to the location to assess the situation.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next four days.

Heavy rainfall was expected in districts including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Uttarakhand also issued a high-alert landslide warning for four districts Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

The alert, dated July 6, warned of potential landslides on July 7 and 8 in several subdivisions, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Ukhimath, Ghansali, Narendra Nagar, Dhanaulti, Dunda, and Chinyalisaur.

A bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district was washed away due to heavy rainfall in the region on Monday, officials said.

Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and adjacent areas of increased the water flow in the Alaknanda River. However, even after the heavy rainfall and increased water flow, the river is still flowing below the danger mark.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district on Sunday. The recent heavy rains had caused sections of the national highway to be washed away, disrupting connectivity to the pilgrimage site. (ANI)

